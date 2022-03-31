Richmond man arrested after argument leads to assault

Mar. 31—A Richmond man was arrested following an assault investigation.

Alexander Wayne Esver, Richmond, was arrested on March 29 and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

On March 29, an officer with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a domestic violence call. After arriving at the destination, the officer spoke with Esver, who allegedly stated he had been in an argument with the victim in the apartment's bathroom. Text in the citation states Esver left the apartment briefly only to return for a box when the argument escalated and got physical.

According to the citation, Esver stated the argument led to them grabbing each other's hands and he kicked a trash can and "hammer fisted" a white bookshelf out of anger. He allegedly got on top of the victim and put his hands around her throat to make her look at him.

The victim recalled a scenario to officers, according to police documents. The victim called 911 during the argument, but could not talk. She said she left the line open and went to the bedroom to get away from Esver, only for him to follow her in. She said he got on top of her and began punching her leg multiple times, slapped her in the face, and threw her across the bed. The victim said she hit her head on the bed frame.

When Shell allegedly choked the victim, she said she could not breathe for five seconds. The officer observed red marks on both cheeks and her neck as well as two scratches on her neck. Photographs of the injuries were taken and logged into evidence.

Esver was arrested and taken into custody at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.