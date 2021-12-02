Richmond man arrested after assault of pregnant woman

Dec. 2—Commody White, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with fourth-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to an arrest citation, in the early hours of Nov. 30, an officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a residence after a woman called the authorities on behalf of her pregnant neighbor. The caller said her neighbor was screaming for help and that White had beat her. The caller stated she first heard the victim crying for help and stepped outside to see her crawling up the steps crying and screaming.

According to the arrest citation, White then stepped outside as well, yelling at the woman and asking why she was acting like "the victim" before turning around to go back inside the apartment.

After arriving at the scene, the victim told the responding officer White had assaulted her and was possibly inside the apartment with her two children. One of the two children was visible through the building's window while the other was not, a citation noted.

According to an arrest citation, the victim told police White had been drinking all day and took her vehicle — which had been breaking down — to a gas station. The victim warned White the vehicle had not been working properly. Shortly after White left, the victim allegedly received an angry phone call from him stating the vehicle had broken down again.

White allegedly returned to the residence and began yelling at the victim, entered her bedroom and threw her credit card at her. According to the citation, he then began punching the victim's arms and legs with closed fists, avoiding her stomach. The victim stated he was on top of her through the attack, and bit her wrist. The responding officer noticed a bite mark on the wrist and swelling on the victim's arms and legs.

Maintenance arrived on the scene and provided keys to enter the residence. The officer found the door into the apartment had been blocked from the inside. White allegedly could be heard speaking to the victim's two children and refused to unblock the door.

According to a citation, the officer asked White to step out of the apartment, he refused, and asked why police were on the scene. White was asked to leave the residence multiple times, and could be seen blocking the victim's two children from leaving. When told they could leave the apartment to come be with their mother, the two children attempted to walk away from White. He allegedly blocked them with his arms to keep them from leaving again.

The citation stated White was told to let the children go several times. After several more pleas from officers, White eventually let the children leave the apartment. After the victim's children were safely out of the building, several officers entered the apartment to detain White. He allegedly jerked away from the officers and stiffened his shoulders when they attempted to put him in handcuffs.

After White was eventually arrested, the responding officer found several of the victim's credit, debit, and social security cards cut to pieces and thrown in the toilet. White was briefly taken to Baptist Health before being taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Whitney Yvonne Parks, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with second-degree assault.

—Jarrad Burdette, Berea, was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and failing to appear in court.

—Elizabeth A. Howe, of Florida, was arrested in Berea on Dec. 1 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.