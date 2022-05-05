Richmond man arrested on assault, terroristic threatening, and identity theft charges

May 5—A Richmond man was arrested on multiple charges including assault, identity theft, and terroristic threatening.

Joshua P. Noble, Richmond, was arrested on April 27 and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, and theft of the identity of another without consent.

On April 27, an officer with the Richmond Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a black 2011 Dodge Challenger on the Robert R. Martin Memorial Bypass. After pulling over the vehicle, the officer noticed Noble in the passenger seat. Noble allegedly identified himself as James Q. Noble. Dispatch advised the officer a man named Joshua P. Noble shared the same birthday and had two warrants out for his arrest.

The officer determined Noble had given false identification to avoid the warrants and gave the suspect a verbal warning that it is a crime to give false identifying information to law enforcement. Noble was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

According to arrest citations, he repeatedly gave the name James Noble before stating he had actually given the identifying information of his twin brother. His identity of Joshua Noble was confirmed through LINK/NCIC.

Noble had two arrest warrants out from the Fayette and Madison County District Courts.

According to the Fayette county warrant, Noble message a man through Facebook messenger and threatened him for holding a door his co-worker, who happened to be dating Noble.

Screenshots of the messages were provided to the Lexington Police Department and a warrant was issued for Noble for threatening.

The warrant from the Madison County revealed Noble allegedly punched a woman below the eye after she got out of the shower and shoved her to the ground. She allegedly suffered a laceration on her arm as well. Noble then left the house when the victim called 911.

Text in the warrant states Noble is an angry person who gets angrier when he uses steroids.

Other arrests:

—Christopher D. Taylor, Richmond, was arrested on April 27 and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, failure to appear in court, third-degree burglary, and third-degree criminal mischief.

