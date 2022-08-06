Richmond man arrested on burglary charges

Aug. 6—On Aug. 1, officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) arrived at an apartment complex in regards to reports of a burglary and assault of a female resident.

The victim allegedly identified Nathaniel Q. Jones of Richmond as the assailant. According to police documents, the victim was standing in her kitchen when she heard a door shut. She said Jones had entered into her apartment without permission.

Jones then allegedly hit her in the face while in the apartment.

Officers with the RPD reviewed surveillance footage at the complex, where arrest citations indicated officers saw Jones enter the apartment complex for approximately one minute.

The next day, the RPD received a call about an attempted break in on Third Street. According to arrest citations, they located Jones on the scene in the vehicle he was driving in the aforementioned surveillance footage.

Jones was taken to the police department for an interview. After allegedly waiving his rights, arrest citations indicated Jones admitted to driving to the victim's apartment and assaulting her, but said he did not break in anywhere.

He was charged with first-degree burglary and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

James D. Land, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with first-degree sodomy and tampering with a witness.

Harold Lee Hunter, Lexington, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with theft by deception including cold checks

John Samuel Burns, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Kendall Glenn Hacker, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Justin K. Jones, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with giving an officer false information, public intoxication on a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), improperly contained prescription controlled substance, failure to appear in court, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.