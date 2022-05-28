Richmond man arrested on burglary and menacing charges

May 28—A Richmond man was arrested on charges of burglary and menacing.

According to police citations, two officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a fight on Porter Drive on May 14.

When they arrived on the scene, Douglas A. Whitmore was allegedly sitting in a vehicle with blood on his hands and nose. Information in citations reveal he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and repeatedly told officers to look at his bloodied face and hands. He was taken to Baptist Health Richmond for treatment.

The officers then made contact with an alleged victim, who reportedly told them Whitmore barged into her residence without permission.

He reportedly took his shirt off and threatened to fight several residents. Two residents reportedly escorted him out of the residence.

According to police documents, Whitmore told officers he had been assaulted and wished to press charges — but allegedly refused to speak when asked for more information.

After being medically cleared, Whitmore was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, menacing, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. The arrest came early in the morning on May 15.

Whitmore allegedly refused to allow the officers to read him his Miranda warning.

Other arrests:

—Tony Malicote, Richmond, was arrested on May 14 and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.