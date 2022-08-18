Richmond man arrested after chase with RPD

Aug. 18—Blake Vickers

A Richmond man was arrested on Monday after a prolonged car chase involving officers with the Richmond Police Department.

On Monday, an officer with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) saw a green Chevrolet pickup truck with no bed or visible registration.

The officer switched on their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Sean Goble.

According to arrest citations, Goble feinted a stop only to make a u-turn. This allegedly happened multiple times, with the officer and Goble engaged in a brief verbal exchange with their windows rolled down. Goble allegedly said he was going to pull over somewhere that wasn't blocking the road.

Eventually, Goble appeared to stop in front of the Allen Company, only to whip into an abrupt u-turn. He allegedly caused the officer to make contact with the bumper of Goble's truck.

The officer once again switched on the cruiser's emergency lights and followed Goble. Text in arrest citations indicated he reached speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The chase continued, with Goble allegedly driving through his own yard and brake checking the officer multiple times. After running a stop sign, Goble allegedly made another brake check, and the officer made contact with the truck's bumper a second time.

After this, police documents indicated Goble submitted to be arrested.

A registration that did not match the one for the truck was allegedly observed sitting in the rear window by the officer. According to police documents, Goble told the officer the vehicle did not currently have a registration or insurance.

According to arrest citations, Goble told the officer he resisted arrest because he thought he had an active warrant out for his arrest. After allegedly being ran through NCIC/LINK, Goble did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.

A passenger of Goble's was not charged and released on the scene.

Goble was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, speeding 25 miles per hour or over the speed limit, no registration plates, failure of the owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a revoked or suspended license, first-degree fleeing or evading a police in a motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign, and first-degree criminal mischief.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.