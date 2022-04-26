Richmond man arrested after child abuse investigation

Apr. 26—A Richmond man was arrested on child abuse charges.

Alexis Dibe, Richmond, was arrested on April 13 and charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse).

On April 13, Dibe was visited by an officer with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) after a large bruise was found on the arm of an 11-year-old boy he had been in contact with. The bruise had been discovered by teachers at the boy's school.

According to the victim, he had been playing with a woman and accidentally injured her arm. After hearing the woman yell and scold the boy, Dibe allegedly hit him in the arm.

Text in arrest citations said Dibe told officer he struck the boy in the arm with the back of his hand and knuckles — claiming it was a "smack" to get his attention.

Other arrests include:

—Danny Ashcraft, Richmond, was arrested on April 13 and charged with no brake lights and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Tony Gay, Berea, was arrested on April 13 and charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana.

—Leslie G. Vanwinkle, McKee, KY, was arrested on April 13 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.