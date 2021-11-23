Richmond man arrested on child pornography charges

Nov. 23—Ryan McConnaughey, Richmond, was arrested on charges of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 18, distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 12, use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sex performance promoting a minor under the age of 18 in a sex performance, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

On Nov. 13, a Richmond Police officer responded to a report of child pornography on McConnaughey's laptop after it was located by his fiance. The laptop was seized and a search warrant signed by Madison County Judge Earl Ray Neal was executed on the laptop.

The officer found multiple obscene videos of minors ranging from eight to 16-years-old and other obvious minors of unknown ages.

According to an arrest citation, McConnaughey contacted the victims using a video chat site called Omegle. The victims were instructed to perform sexual acts by McConnaughey. In the videos, McConnaughey asked the victims their age and would continue solicitation if they were children. He ended the chat if the person on the other end of the line said they were an adult.

Several of the videos portray McConnaughey unsuccessfully attempting to make his victims expose themselves on camera. Many of the videos also contain footage of McConnaughey exposing himself to the victims.

According to a citation, McConnaughey attempted to remotely access his laptop while at work and delete several of the videos after his fiance confronted him and prior to contact with law enforcement.

The deleted videos were found on the trash bin of his laptop. The laptop contains pictures of McConnaughey's operating license and was identified by his fiance.

McConnaughey was identified in the videos based on build, the background, and clothing he was wearing in the videos bought by his fiance. He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center without incident.

Other arrests include:

—Jay A. Jernigan, Richmond, on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth degree assault on Nov. 17.

—Christopher R. Terrill, Berea, on charges of first-degree heroin possession, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to appear in court on Nov. 17.

—Donald J. Masters, Richmond, on a charge of fourth-degree assault on a minor on Nov. 17.Lisa Brandenburg, Richmond, on charges of first-degree robbery and failure to appear in court on Nov. 18.

—Amanda Jo Brewer, Richmond, on charges of first-degree trafficking in heroin, rear license plate not illuminated, instructional permit violations, and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.