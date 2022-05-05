Richmond man arrested after domestic dispute investigation

May 5—A Richmond man was arrested last week after a investigation into a domestic dispute.

On April 26, Timothy Singleton, Richmond, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) was dispatched to Lowell Avenue for a domestic dispute call. After arriving, the officer made contact with the victim who said Singleton struck her in the face and began to strangle her with both hands against a wall.

The victim believed she was strangled for 30 seconds. Singleton allegedly bounced her head off the wall in the process. According to arrest citations, Singleton told the victim "I'm going to kill you," as the victim attempted to escape. He held her back throughout the alleged assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, Singleton was found by some nearby storage units. He admitted to hitting the victim twice in the face, but denied strangling and restraining her. He claimed the victim had been drinking and insulted his deceased mother.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.