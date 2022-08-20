Richmond man arrested for drug trafficking

Aug. 20—Blake Vickers

A Richmond man was arrested for drug trafficking Wednesday evening.

According to arrest citations, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) conducted a search warrant at a residence off Arlington Drive. After arriving at the scene, Virgil Martin was allegedly seen exiting the only bedroom of the residence with a woman — both of whom were detained by police.

Methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana were allegedly found on the scene alongside drug paraphernalia such as a meth pipe and a digital scale.

A 12 gauge shotgun was also found on the scene. Police documents indicated Martin is a previously convicted felon and cannot own firearms.

Police documents indicate the woman on the scene with Martin did not have anything to do with any drug trafficking.

Martin was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Other arrests include:

Todd J. Holden, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with third-degree assault (of EMS, Fire, or Rescue Squad), resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, and menacing.

Amanda Edington, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Cody J. Jones, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.