Richmond man arrested on four trafficking charges

Feb. 27—A Richmond man faces multiple drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop.

Deandre L. Cook, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 15, an officer with the Richmond Police Department was patrolling the Eastern Bypass when he observed a tan Chevy Suburban had been flagged by dispatch. Dispatch confirmed the owner of the vehicle was Deandre Cook — who had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The officer confirmed Cook's, who was in the driver seat of the vehicle, identity through NCIC. Due to the active warrant, Cook was arrested on the scene. The search of Cook and the vehicle that followed allegedly found the following items.

* A loaded Taurus GC3 pistol tucked in the waistband of Cook's pants.

* A brown powdery substance believed to be cocaine was found in one of Cook's pockets.

* A white powdery substance believed to be heroin was also found in that same pocket.

* Two cell phones.

* A white powdery substance believed to be heroin.

* A brown powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

* A crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

* 62 blue pills recognized as oxycodone.

* Four cell phones.

* A black magnet box.

* Three portable scales coated with white residue.

* A ziploc bag with several small plastic bags with white residue on them.

* A silver lockbox.

* Two separate ledgers with contact information regarding narcotic transactions.

Cook was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center, where all evidence was also logged.

Other arrests:

* Joseph Coffey, Irvine, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.