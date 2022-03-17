Richmond man arrested after investigation into fatal overdose

Mar. 17—A Richmond man was arrested following an investigation into an accidental overdose death.

Justin Kavanaugh, Richmond, was arrested on March 11 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to signal or improper signal, no operators moped license, second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear in court.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, an affiant with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) gave testimony about a drug trafficking investigation into Kavanaugh and the overdose death of a female victim.

On Jan. 23, 2022, an officer with the RPD responded to a residence in regard to an overdose. When he arrived he spoke to a witness who said she found her friend (the victim) unconscious and not breathing. The victim was transported to Baptist Health, but died later that day. A toxicology report done on the victim revealed despropionyl fentanyl, benzoylecgonine, cocaine, morphine, THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in the victim's system.

On Feb. 18, the investigating officer interviewed the friend of the victim. The witness said she and the victim had went to Kavanaugh's house and done two or three lines of cocaine. The two left to take another friend home before returning to Kavanaugh's to do more cocaine.

The witness said it felt different, and the victim began to feel sick after they left Kavanaugh's.

According to the warrant, the victim began to take her clothes off and vomit. The witness said she found the victim passed out and unresponsive.

The investigating officer asked the witness who gave them the drugs and she allegedly responded they were from "J" — who was identified as Justin Kavanaugh. The witness showed the investigator screenshots of texts between her and Kavanaugh.

"Bro u gave us something else and I can't get her to wake up...," the witness said in text.

"Baby I never do that but I think it was wrong bag cause I just got done throwing up and I don't f**k around I'm sorry I think it was H cause it the same color...," Kavanaugh allegedly responded.

On March 11, two officers with the RPD observed a vehicle make a left turn onto Lancaster Avenue off Barnes Mill Road without using a turn signal. The officers then turned on their lights and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept driving. When it did stop on a dead end street, the car's door opened up and Kavanaugh fled on foot. According to an arrest warrant Kavanaugh was immediately identified by the officers — who also knew he had a warrant for his arrest.

Kavanaugh allegedly kept running after officers ordered him to stop. Text in the warrant said Kavanaugh scaled several fences and was found hiding in a dumpster. Upon being searched, a small baggie of marijuana was found on his person.

A search on LINK/NCIC revealed that Kavanaugh did not have a valid license.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.