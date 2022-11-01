Richmond man arrested for items portraying child pornography

Nov. 1—On Oct. 27, a Richmond Police Department (RPD) officer assisted Georgetown Police Department (GPD) with a search warrant for David Shepherd, of Richmond, at his residence.

The warrant was in reference to an investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography, according to court records.

Police documents state that Shepherd was observed leaving his residence and was detained by RPD less than a mile away from his home. Shepherd was read his Miranda Warning and advised of the search warrant at his home.

He allegedly told officers he is the only one that resides at the residence and the door was unlocked.

After RPD did a safety sweep, Georgetown police officers executed their search warrant and allegedly located a black zipper pouch on Shepherd's computer desk that contained a glass methamphetamine pipe and a small plastic baggie containing approximately .1 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Shepherd allegedly admitted to officers that he does use methamphetamine on occasion.

According to police records, the Kentucky State Police (KSP)'s Computer Forensics Examiner told the RPD officer he observed at least five items of child pornography in the home.

The KSP Computer Forensic Examiner also told officers the victims were "clearly under the age of 12" on Shepherd's computer desktop located inside his home.

According to Shepherd's arrest citation, he told GPD detectives that he views pornography on his computer.

Shepherd was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 is a Class-C Felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Other arrests:

* Mahala Moore, of Irvine, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with receiving stolen property $1,000 $10,000.

* Amy Wylie, of Lexington, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

* Dwight Glover, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with parole violation and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

* Amy Hawley, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault of police officer, and resisting arrest.

* James Gullett, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).

* Courtney Crabtree, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).

* Javeon Lee Williams, of Ft. Mitchell, AL., was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (under the age of 21), careless driving, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, and fugitive from another state (warrant required, Alabama, full extradition).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.