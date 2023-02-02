Richmond man arrested for manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking

Feb. 2—A Lexington man was charged with manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking on the morning of Jan. 29.

According to a warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of domestic violence on Jan. 16.

A female victim allegedly told the responding officer she and Nahshon Mullins had gotten into an argument at her residence.

Police documents indicate the victim left the room to lay down, only for Mullins to enter a short time later and assault her, repeatedly striking her in the face.

According to the warrant, the victim told officers she escaped the residence and called for help, with Mullins allegedly fleeing the scene in his car.

On Jan. 29, Mullins was arrested by the Lexington Police Department and charged with second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, and trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.