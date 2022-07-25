Richmond man arrested for meth trafficking

Jul. 24—Blake Vickers

A Richmond man was charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop.

Just prior to midnight on July 16, an officer with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) allegedly observed a 1999 Mustang make a right hand turn without coming to a stop at a red light. The officer followed the vehicle, which also reportedly switched lanes without signaling.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Road and Robert R. Martin Bypass.

According to police documents, the vehicle was driven by Woodie Henson of Richmond. Henson provided a valid license and proof of insurance to the officer and stated he did not have any reason for running the light and not signaling.

Henson allegedly gave the officer permission to search his vehicle and himself. A bottle of pills Henson claimed was prescribed nitroglycerin was found during a search

According to an arrest citation, a tip from RPD Street Crimes told the officers to ask Henson to shake his leg. When Henson complied, bags of substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine fell out of his pants leg.

According to police documents, after he was read his Miranda Rights, Henson confirmed the two substances that fell out of his pants were indeed marijuana and methamphetamine, but reiterated the pills were prescribed nitroglycerin.

Henson was transported to the RPD before being transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he allegedly began having chest pains and high blood pressure. The two arresting officers rode with him and Madison County EMS to the hospital where the suspect was medically cleared before being taken back to the jail.

Henson was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, failure to use or improperly use a turn signal, and disregarding a traffic control light.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.