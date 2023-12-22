Richmond man arrested on molesting charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with three counts of child molesting.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 32, was arrested in recent days after a warrant was issued on Dec. 15 , a day after the case was filed in Wayne Superior Court 2.

He was released from the Wayne County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

One of the counts against Martinez is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. The other two charges are Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

Details of the allegations against the Richmond man were not available. A probable cause affidavit and other documents remained sealed from public view.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Martinez.

In other crime news:

Converter thefts: A Michigan man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from three vehicles in Richmond.

Alexander Ryan Coleman, 42, of Detroit, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle component part, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

On Nov. 9, a vehicle linked to earlier converter thefts was pulled over by Richmond police near a Chester Boulevard convenience store. Officers found a dozen catalytic converters in its trunk.

A woman taken into custody reportedly linked Coleman to the thefts and acknowledged her own role in the crimes.

A warrant was issued for Coleman's arrest on Dec. 20.

The Detroit man was convicted of receiving stolen auto parts in Indianapolis in both 2001 and 2007.

In Michigan, Coleman was convicted of larceny from a motor vehicle in 2014. He was also convicted of felony firearm charges in that state in 2017.

