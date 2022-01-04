Richmond man arrested after physical confrontation with Berea police officer

Jan. 4—A Richmond man was arrested for drug trafficking and other charges after a foot chase with a Berea Police Officer.

Joseph Michael Estep, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication on a controlled substance.

According to an arrest citation, a BPD officer observed Estep and another male in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot of a Circle K on Richmond Road. The officer stepped out of his patrol car and walked towards the two men. Estep was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of a car with the door open, while the other man was standing outside of the car.

The officer asked for Estep's name while approaching.

Estep allegedly replied he did not have one and jumped out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

The officer followed and caught up with Estep after a short foot chase. Information in the arrest citation states the officer and Estep fell to the ground together and a short, physical altercation took place.

Text in the citation stated the officer broke contact with Estep and pulled out his tazer before ordering the suspect to lay down on the ground. Estep allegedly began running again, and the officer fired his tazer. One of the probes of the tazer allegedly hit Estep on his right bicep, with the other barb missing. The arresting officer followed this action up with the drive stun while ordering Estep to stop resisting and put his hands behind his back.

After a short struggle, Estep was handcuffed. The citation stated Estep and the arresting officer both had several scrapes and cuts during the struggle.

According to the citation, Estep told the officer he had been using heroin prior to the struggle while the two were waiting for EMS services to arrive. During a search on Estep, the officer found a folded piece of paper containing .5 grams of heroin (including the packaging) in the suspects watch pocket.

Upon returning to the vehicle at the scene, the officer made contact with another responding officer, who allegedly spotted a clear plastic bag containing 56 grams of methamphetamine (including the packaging) in Estep's car.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.