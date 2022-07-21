Richmond man arrested after police chase

Jul. 21—Blake Vickers

A Richmond man was arrested after a car chase with law enforcement.

On July 10, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a residence off Turpin Drive in regards to a robbery. According to a Facebook post from the RPD, a victim on the scene claimed that William D. Jones of Richmond, stole her money by force and hit her with his vehicle while leaving the scene.

A little over a week later on July 19, the RPD responded to a business off Eastern Main Street. Information in arrest citations states that a caller tipped police off to a man driving a grey Dodge Dart following around a woman who was yelling for help.

An officer with the RPD attempted to make traffic stops on the vehicle, which Jones allegedly disregarded — driving at a high rate of speed and ignoring several other traffic directions.

According to police documents, another officer observed Jones driving the Dodge Dart at a high speed. The registered owner of the vehicle was allegedly found and stated that they had let Jones borrow the vehicle and that he texted the person he would have it back to them before turning his phone off.

On July 20, Jones was allegedly observed driving the Dodge Dart with the headlights off on Baker Court. Another officer attempted to stop him to no avail, leading to another pursuit.

The chase allegedly ended on Wilderness Trail Road, with Jones leaving the vehicle to run on foot. He was arrested shortly after.

Three passengers were allegedly found inside the vehicle. According to arrest citations, they claimed that they begged Jones to let them out of the vehicle during the pursuit but that he refused to let them out.

William Jones, Richmond, was arrested on July 20 and charged with first-degree robbery, failure to illuminate headlights, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and disregarding a stop sign.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.