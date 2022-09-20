Richmond man arrested after shooting, high-speed vehicle chase

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested after a shooting and high-speed police chase Tuesday morning.

Chandler Patrick Walker, 21, of the 100 block of South 12th Street was arrested for Level 5 felony battery with a weapon, Level 5 felony unlawfully carrying a handgun and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division, in a news release. A case filed later Tuesday shows the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Walker with the handgun and resisting counts.

Walker remained in Wayne County's jail with a $37,500 bond.

RPD patrol officers responded about 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Hunt Street to the shooting. They found Tyrus Malik Bell-Adcock, 24, with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, the release said. He was transported to Reid Health, then transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

When responding, officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the area. A resulting high-speed chase culminated with Walker being stopped in the 1200 block of Abington Pike.

RPD's investigators responded to the area of the shooting and the vehicle stop location to process evidence and speak with witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident should call RPD at 765-983-7247.

Walker currently has two other cases from December 2020 pending in Wayne County Superior Court 2. In one case, he's charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery, and in the other, he's charged with Level 6 felony auto theft, plus three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Those cases are scheduled for trial Jan. 9.

Walker also was sentenced July 14 in Superior Court 3 to 180 days of probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

