UPDATE: Richmond man arrested after stand-off with police

Jan. 9—UPDATE: A Richmond man who was arrested after a standoff with police posted what appears to be a threatening video on Instagram shortly before the incident.

Logan Browning begins the video which is tagged "Whitney Jordan tannor," by saying "We out here, cuz."

Browning is shown vaping and walking around in a residential area as he talks directly into the camera.

Browning then says, "He ain't about that life for real. Not like me."

The video ends with Browning putting his fingers to his lips, staring into the camera and saying "shh."

He then says "... say a prayer for them... Hopefully, they'll see the morning."

ORIGINAL STORY: A Richmond man has been arrested and an apartment complex is in ruins following a stand-off with Richmond Police.

Logan Browning, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree criminal mischief, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of police officers, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to a press release from the Richmond Police Department, on Jan. 8, at approximately 9:08 p.m., RiPD officers responded to 737 North Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim reported Browning was armed with a weapon and attempting to enter her residence forcefully.

Browning was allegedly able to break into the apartment and attack and remove a handgun from the victim, who later managed to escape the apartment with three small children as law enforcement arrived on the scene.

According to the press release, Browning barricaded himself inside the building and began firing shots out the window.

Police evacuated the surrounding area and building.

The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene and attempted to de-escalate the situation plea for Browning's surrender. Browning allegedly refused to surrender and continued to threaten officers and fire shots.

After a four hour stand-off, Browning set fire to the upstairs portion of the apartment and fled the scene out the backdoor with a handgun.

Officers apprehended him and he was arrested and taken to receive medical treatment for injuries he received when initially breaking into the apartment. Police are standing by at the hospital to take him to the Madison County Detention Center after his treatment is complete.

There were no casualties related to the incident and law enforcement never had to return fire during the stand-off. Assistant Police Chief William O'Donnell spoke about the confrontation.

"Our main goal is to ensure the safety of the innocent and the citizens that are not involved in these kind of situations. We feel like we accomplished our goal there in doing that," O'Donnell said.

According to O'Donnell, the victim and children who escaped the apartment after Browning allegedly broke in are in a safe location in stable condition.

This is a developing story, details may change as the Register obtains more information.