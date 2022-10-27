Richmond man arrested after standoff in Preble County

WEST MANCHESTER, Ohio — A Richmond robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police.

Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, of the 300 block of South 12th Street in Richmond remained Thursday in Preble County's jail without bond. He now faces preliminary Preble County charges of fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and inducing panic.

A Wayne County arrest warrant was issued Oct. 21 after probable cause was found for a Level 5 felony robbery charge against Gabbard. He also was wanted because a petition to revoke probation was filed in a case where Gabbard was convicted of misdemeanor theft.

Preble County Sheriff's deputies received information Wednesday that Gabbard was at a residence in the 8400 block of U.S. 127 North, which is south of West Manchester, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson in a news release. Deputies attempted to serve the warrant about 2 p.m.

They determined Gabbard was inside the residence, but he was refusing to exit the residence, the release said. Richmond Police Department had informed deputies that Gabbard was known to carry a firearm and wear body armor.

Deputies secured a search warrant, and the Darke County Special Response Team, which includes Preble County deputies, and the Miami County Special Response Team were called to the residence. Gabbard refused to exit the residence for several hours before officers deployed tear gas, according to the release. Officers then located Gabbard in the attic and he was safely apprehended.

The incident closed U.S. 127 for more than eight hours.

Gabbard has 11 other previous Wayne County theft convictions, including nine that are felonies. He also has previous felony convictions for possession of a narcotic and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor convictions for resisting law enforcement, trespassing and conversion.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man arrested after standoff in Preble County