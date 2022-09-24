Richmond man arrested for strangulation and assault

Sep. 24—Jackie Powell, of Richmond, was arrested after Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a call about a possible dispute between a man and woman at the Best Western, off the Eastern Bypass Freeway.

According to the arrest citation when RPD spoke to the woman involved, she alleged that she and Powell had been arguing all day and escalated after he accused the woman of cheating.

The female victim said, in a statement to law enforcement, that Powell had pushed her into a wall and placed his hands on her throat, where he wantonly impeded on her breathing as he applied pressure to the victim's airways strangling her.

She stated that she was unable to breathe and started hitting the wall which allowed her get enough air to scream for help; after which, he let go of her.

The woman reported that she then grabbed her belongings and fled outside to call 911.

The RPD responding officer noted in the arrest citation that there were visible marks on the female victims neck.

Jackie Powell, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with fourth-degree assault minor-injury (dating violence) and second-degree strangulation. Powell was transported and lodged at Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

Christine Glockson, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault minor-injury (domestic violence).

Beatrice Howell, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with violating a EPO/DVO.

Hunter Wagers, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Glennis Ligon, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with fourth-degree child abuse, assault (minor injury).

Michael Lee, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with driving too slow for traffic conditions (minimum speed), no moped operators license, failure to produce insurance card, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, failure to appear in court and menacing.

Anthony Powell, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with fourth-degree assault minor-injury (domestic violence).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and does not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in court of law.