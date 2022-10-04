Richmond man arrested for terroristic threatening

Oct. 4—Carey Holbrook

A Richmond man was arrested and charged with assault and terroristic threatening after allegedly becoming angry when bed covers were pulled off him during an argument with his girlfriend.

Around 1 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 3, officers with Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to a Richmond residence in reference to a potential domestic violence call.

When RPD officers arrived to the scene of the incident, the responding officer first spoke with a female victim who placed the 911 call.

According to an arrest citation, the female told the officers she and John Tonge had been actively dating and moved in together in June.

The victim alleged she and Tonge had been arguing and stated that when they went to bed for the night she accidentally pulled the covers off of Tonge — after which she said he became irate, law enforcement documents indicated.

She reported to the responding officer that Tonge then grabbed her by the forearms and then got on top of her and began applying pressure and "pushed on her chest, pushing her into the bed and causing pain to her forearms and chest," stated an arrest citation.

The female victim left the bedroom and headed towards the living room of the residence in an attempt to call the police.

According to police records, she told an RPD officer Tonge then grabbed a kitchen knife and walked over to her and said he would slit her throat if she dialed 911.

When the officer arrived on scene, police reports indicated the woman was able to escape the residence to meet the RPD, where she stated to the responding officer she was scared for her life — and believed he was going to cut her neck with the knife.

The responding officer then made contact with Tonge, who agreed to speak with law enforcement.

According to his arrest citation, Tonge said he and the victim were loud and was apologetic for the disturbance. He also said the pair did go to bed, and the victim had pulled the covers off of him which made him upset.

Story continues

He then reported to officers the woman then stated she was leaving and went to the living room. In his statement, Tonge said the victim was on a phone call with a friend to pick her up from the apartment.

The individual denied any involvement of a knife and alleged that a knife was never involved or touched during the dispute, according to a police report.

Tonge also informed officers the pair had known each other for years, but had only been living in the residence for about a week.

In Tonge's arrest citation, the RPD officer made note that when he was in the patrol vehicle, Tonge said "Now that she lied on me, I really am going to do something now."

He was arrested and transported to Madison County Detention Center, where he was lodged.

Tonge was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence (no visible injury).

Other arrests:

Bradley Hardy, of Irvine, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with third-offense operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license (aggravated circumstances), resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

William Howard, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with fourth-degree assault, minor injury.

Randall Hall, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), and menacing.