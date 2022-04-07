Richmond man arrested after threatening and egging church and other businesses

Apr. 7—EDITOR'S NOTE — Information in arrest citations indicate the following charges may stem from ongoing and/or undiagnosed mental health issues.

A Richmond man is facing several charges after allegedly making several threats and egging Vineyard Christian Church and local businesses.

Frank Newby, Richmond, was arrested on April 4 and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications, theft by unlawful taking or dispossession, and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to arrest citations from the Richmond Police Department, on March 14, Frank Newby entered Vineyard Community Church and angrily confronted its pastor — who was left feeling threatened after the experience. Newby also allegedly left several sexually explicit comments on a Facebook post made by the pastor on March 20.

The next day, the citation states security camera footage from Vineyard Christian Church depicts Newby getting out of his car and egging the church and security camera. Police reports indicate the egging resulted in $200 worth of property damage.

On March 23, Newby was charged and admitted to police he had egged several other businesses including Hooters, Waffle House, Purdy's Coffee Shop, State Farm Insurance, and the Barbershop of Richmond, a citation noted. On March 24, Newby was arrested and taken to Eastern State Hospital where he was released after a court ordered involuntary mental detention/hospitalization for an altered mental state.

On March 27, Newby allegedly posted an image of a large knife on Facebook with the caption "MY WEAPON OF CHOICE WHEN I GO HUNTING FOR DRUG DEALERS. KILLING IS MORE FUN WHEN IT IS UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL. LOL (laughing emoji)."

According to arrest citations, Newby later entered the Barbershop of Richmond and spoke to the owner about a "vendetta" with Vineyard Community Church. Newby told the owner the pastor of the church was a "phony" and there were "evil people" at the church. He allegedly told the owner he planned "to blow the son-of-a-b***h up one of these days. If he's not careful, I'm going to blow it up."

Newby then allegedly stole a campaign sign valued at $150 from the barbershop and took it to his home.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.