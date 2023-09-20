Richmond man arrested in two stabbings

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a man and a woman at a North 10th Street home.

Stephen Michael Ray Centers, 25, was preliminarily charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $1,250 cash bond.

According to Zach Taylor, a lieutenant with the Richmond Police Department, city police about 2 a.m. were sent to an address in the 200 block of North 10th Street, where two victims were found suffering from stab wounds.

The victims — Tyshawn Cochran, 25, and Melissa Darling, 43, were taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital. Cochran was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

More: Richmond man gets nine years for shooting-related convictions

Centers was identified "as the suspect" and was arrested, according to a news release.

Richmond police were assisted by city firefighters at the scene.

Taylor said the investigation was "active and ongoing," and asked anyone with information to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

In November 2022, Centers was convicted of intimidation in Wayne Superior Court 1. A month earlier, he had been convicted of carrying a handgun without a license in Wayne Superior Court 3.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond resident arrested after man, woman are stabbed