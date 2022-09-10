Richmond man arrested after violating EPO, allegedly shoving pregnant woman

Sep. 10—A Richmond is facing multiple charges after allegedly violating an emergency protection order (EPO).

On Sept. 7, officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to calls in reference to a domestic violence incident in downtown Richmond.

According to the arrest citation, Brandon Cooper, of Richmond, had violated an EPO/PPO with a pregnant woman and had pushed the victim in the stomach in order to make entry into her home, allegedly.

As a result, Cooper is facing the charge of harassment due to physical contact with no injury.

According to an arrest citation, officers located Cooper as he was waiting outside the scene of the incident by his vehicle. Cooper told police the victim had texted him and advised him to come pick up his belongings.

Police documents indicate Cooper told officers when he went up to the door of the residence, the victim handed Cooper his clothing, but not all of his property. He then said to the victim kicked Cooper after he had requested the rest of his belongings which resulted in him contacting the police.

Additionally, the victim had also dialed 911 at the time of the incident. According to the statement she gave to the responding officer, the woman had texted Cooper to pick up his belongings but he forced his way into her home looking for belongings she didn't have.

The victim stated Cooper had pushed her stomach trying to push her out of the way, the woman yelled for Cooper to leave her residence, an arrest citation noted.

An individual, who witnessed the interaction, told officers she was outside with the victim when Cooper stopped by.

According to police documents, the witness said Cooper asked for the rest of his property and attempted to shove the pregnant victim to search for the rest of his property.

According to an arrest citation, another witness was in the vehicle with Cooper when he stopped by the woman's residence and had tried to video record the encounter. The arrest citation indicated the video didn't capture the incident, but the victim can be heard yelling for Cooper to "get away." The video was viewed while the RPD officer was wearing a body camera.

There is an active EPO between the female victim and Cooper which allows non-violent contact with each other.

The police document indicates that based on the statements from the victim and witness, Cooper was in violation of the EPO.

Cooper was placed under arrest and is being charged with a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and physical contact harassment- no injury.

Other arrests:

* Curtis Sparks, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (first-offense, methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia (buy/possession), and theft receipt of more than two stolen debit/credit cards.

* Lance Moore, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after threatening to shoot up a school.

* Jerry McKee, of Science Hill, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and has had a warrant for his arrest since Sept. 2020.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.