RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man awaiting trial on a rape charge now stands accused of dousing city police officers with pepper spray.

According to an affidavit, Lane Logan Fultz, 28, was wanted on a warrant stemming from the pending rape case when he was taken into custody on May 15.

After he was found in a home along South T Place, Fultz allegedly tried to hide in a wicker basket and fought with officers trying to apprehend him.

Once he was taken into custody, the Richmond man allegedly grabbed a can of pepper spray that had been in an officer's possession, and "continued to spray it to keep officers back."

"The (pepper) spray affected several officers, including myself, causing difficulty breathing, coughing and watery eyes," an officer wrote.

More: Police: Richmond man led officers on chase with toddler in vehicle

After the can was taken from him, Fultz was examined at Reid Hospital before being delivered to the Wayne County jail, where he continued to be held without bond on Friday.

On Thursday, Fultz was formally charged, in Wayne Superior Court 1, with three counts stemming from the events of May 15 — battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement. Two of the charges are Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison.

Fultz's trial on the rape charge — filed in Wayne Superior Court 1 in May 2019 — is set for Oct. 30.

In that case, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man awaiting trial in rape case accused of dousing officers with pepper spray