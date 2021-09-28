Richmond man charged with abusing, strangling 2-year-old girl

Christopher Leach
·2 min read

A man from Richmond was arrested Saturday after allegedly raping and abusing a two-year-old girl, according to court documents.

J Douglas (JD) Thomas, 31, has been charged with first degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and first degree strangulation, jail records say. He is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

According to an arrest citation, Richmond police were called to a house for an unresponsive two-year-old. Prior to police arriving, the infant was transported to UK Chandler Hospital for possible severe injuries to her head.

Thomas was babysitting the child while her mother took another child to the doctor’s office, according to the citation. Thomas said he was in the middle of sweeping the living room when he heard a loud noise and subsequent crying come from the two-year-old’s room.

Thomas had not checked in on the child for 20-30 minutes, according to court records.

The citation says Thomas found the infant face down, unresponsive when he entered the room. According to the citation, Thomas said he believed the child fell from a bed that stood 63 inches off the ground.

Thomas said he observed injuries to the child’s forehead and nowhere else, per the citation. Thomas also said the child had previously jumped from the bed before and was instructed by the mother, “not to go up there,” per the citation.

After officers spoke with Thomas on the scene, they then went to the hospital to meet with the child’s mother, according to court documents. The mother told police that she was unaware of her infant daughter falling or jumping from the bunk bed previously.

Officers then talked to a nurse practitioner in the Pediatric Forensic Medical Division, the citation said. She said the child had suffered a brain bleed on the right side of her head along with a “midline shift,” which is a shift of the brain past its center line.

According to the citation, the child had numerous bruises and injuries all over her body that were consistent with sexual assault and her injuries were not accidental.

Police requested a warrant to perform a rape test kit on Thomas at the hospital, according to court documents. He was then transported to jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court denies Dylann Roof's request for new appellate hearing

    Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. In an order issued Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that it was denying Roof's request for a hearing before a full appellate court, as well as his petition that a court of substitute judges from other circuits be designated to consider his case.

  • This Medication May Help Treat COVID-19, Experts Say

    In 2020, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. This year, the Delta variant, which is two times more contagious than previous variants, is believed to cause even more severe symptoms in those who are unvaccinated.While the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to reduce your chances of experiencing adverse symptoms of the infectious disease, experts are in the midst of testing an antiviral treatment that could help stop the virus in its

  • Haunted by the carnage: French gendarmes testify before Paris attacks trial

    Six years after a group of Islamist bombers and gunmen attacked Paris, gendarmes who were on duty that night told a court on Tuesday that they were still haunted by the sound of explosions, images of human flesh and the smell of blood. Three suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the Stade de France where the national soccer team was playing Germany as other Islamic State militants struck bars, restaurants and a concert hall in the capital's centre on Nov. 13, 2015.

  • Hitman 3

    Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits.

  • Woman jailed for murder after setting up robbery at friend’s home which left his 8-year-old son dead

    ‘The murder of this precious little boy is incomprehensible,’ deputy solicitor says

  • Cool British EV Roadster Previews One Possible Sports Car Future

    Created by a consortium of British automotive suppliers and tech companies, the Aura concept car gives a classic formula a remix with aerodynamic efficiency and 400 miles of range.

  • Tennessee Kroger: Shooter who killed at least one person and wounded 14 was asked to leave his job that morning

    U.K. Thang, who was found dead at the scene of the shooting last Thursday, had moved to the town of Collierville, around 36km (22 miles) east of Memphis, last summer before starting work at a Kroger. The local police department, in an update on Monday into its investigation, said he had been “asked to leave his job” as a “third party vendor” before carrying out the shooting. Ten Kroger workers where thought to have been shot by Mr Thang, and four shoppers, including Olivia King, was killed.

  • People gave a Florida woman $630,000 to solve their IRS debt problems. She did nothing

    Vero Beach resident Jocelyn Lynch possessed no expertise for dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and other folks’ outstanding tax debts. But, Lynch does have documented experience as a fraudster.

  • Man arrested, accused of stabbing man to death in Goodwill dumpster

    A 43-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man to death in a Goodwill dumpster in August, an attack that investigators described as “premeditated,” records show. Osmar B. Despaigne, 43, was arrested this week on a charge of first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 killing of Shawn D. Manella, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Manella was found fatally stabbed multiple times near ...

  • These 10 influencers were the most disliked internet celebrities of the summer, according to an Insider poll

    Insider conducted a third poll this year about how well known and liked certain influencers are, here are the most notorious.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man arrested in Fort Worth triple murder case of dismembered bodies found in dumpster

    A suspect has been arrested after three burned, dismembered bodies, including a child, were found last week in a Fort Worth dumpster.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken

    Ask any of the 2,600 residents in this South Carolina town whether they know Alex Murdaugh, and you’ll probably get a quick nod. Ask them to tell you about Murdaugh, though, and you’ll get a firm head shake, followed by: “You're not going to quote me, are you?” No one wants to talk about the influential lawyer whose wife and son were killed and who’s now accused in a string of controversies — at least, not in the open. For the past century, the Murdaughs have steered much of the legal world in this remote corner of South Carolina — north of Savannah, Georgia, and far from the interstate or just about anything else.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Brian Laundrie's Parents Deny Assisting in His Disappearance as FBI Search Continues

    Chris and Roberta Laundrie deny they have "assisted" son Brian Laundrie leave their house and avoid arrest, after a federal search warrant was issued pertaining to the Gabby Petito case.

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.