Richmond man charged after allegedly posting harassing video online

Mar. 10—A Richmond man is facing harassment charges after posting videos on social media.

Shawn Kendrick, Richmond, was arrested on March 1 and charged with harassment (no physical content) and disseminating personally identifying information.

According to an arrest warrant out of the Madison County District Court, an affiant stated from March 2021 to February 2022, Kendrick made several posts on social media about them which were harmful.

Text in the warrant stated Kendrick posted videos on Facebook making derogatory statements towards the affiant. The alleged posts released personal information about the affiant including their social security number, address, drivers license number, and date of birth. The affiant alleged this was done to harass, intimidate, and annoy them and Kendrick had no legitimate reason to do this.

Other arrests include:

* Jennifer Bogue, Berea, was arrested on Mar. 1 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

* Justin S. Seeley, London, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, improper passing, operating on a suspended or revoked license, second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, no registration plates, and a parole violation.

* Jeremy Woods, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol and fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.