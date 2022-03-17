Richmond man charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment

Mar. 17—A Richmond man was arrested after allegedly sitting on a woman and punching her in the face.

Gregory Grant, Richmond, was arrested on March 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and failing to appear in court.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department stated he responded to a call on Glyndon Avenue and the following events took place across March 5 and March 6.

According to the officer's written description of events, he made contact with a female victim upon arriving on the scene on Glyndon. The victim told the officer she had been trying to get money to hail a cab when Gregory Grant told her she was not allowed because she did not have any money.

According to an arrest warrant out of the Madison County District Court, Grant shoved the victim down and sat on her. He allegedly struck her on the left side of her face.

The victim said she tried to kick and push to get Grant off of her. The investigating officer observed bruising to the left and top of her head, as well as scratches on her left forearm. She also complained of injuries to her left hand and lower back, but no injuries were observed by law enforcement on those areas.

Other arrests include:

—Ernie L. Robinson, was arrested on March 14 and charged with failing to appear in court, second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid or assistance.

—James Cheeks was arrested on March 15 and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

—James M. Cheeks was arrested on March 15 an charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a revoked or suspended license, third-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Cameron Barrett was arrested on March 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Chris S. Spoonamore was arrested on March 16 and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, theft of the identity of another without consent, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.