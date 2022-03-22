Richmond man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 22—A Richmond man was charged with attempted murder after an investigation from the Richmond Police Department.

Daniel Shayne Brock, Richmond, was arrested on March 18 and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of an adult, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear in court, and menacing.

Brock had a warrant for his arrest out of the Pike County Circuit Court with charges of first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving under $10,000 in stolen property, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree criminal mischief, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

On March 18, an officer with the Richmond Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a warrant issued by the Pike County Circuit Court for the arrest of Brock. During an attempt to make contact, a victim who lived in the residence told officers Brock had a black pistol hidden somewhere in the trailer. After his arrest Brock allegedly told the victim he had hidden the pistol under some debris on top of a refrigerator in the residence.

The victim claimed to have been assaulted by Brock over the course of the previous two weeks. She went to the police department alongside officers and Brock to petition for an emergency protective order while Brock was taken in for an interview.

Photographs were taken of the victim's body, where the responding officer saw extensive bruising on her hands, arms, ribs, legs, ribs, and breasts. Over 50 individual bruises were counted on the victim's body.

According to the victim, Brock sent a video of the injuries he inflicted upon the victim to his own mother through Facebook Messenger — and that he would do the same to her. That same video was then emailed to the responding officer.

Story continues

An arrest citation states the victim told investigators she and Brock had been living at the location for the last two weeks and that he would punch, kick, bite, and hit her. One recollection of an attack recorded in arrest citations stated Brock would choke the victim to the point she turned purple and see black spots.

During Brock's alleged attacks, the victim said he would dig his fingers into the victim's throat like he was trying to rip out her windpipe. The victim said the attacks occurred at least six times daily, with the last happening two days prior as Brock did not wish to leave marks on her neck.

Text in arrest citations said on 12 occasions, Brock had attempted to smother the victim with a pillow. On one of them, he allegedly told the victim "I am going to kill you!" and held the pillow over her face for what felt like five minutes. The victim said she felt pins and needles throughout her body and she believed the only reason he stopped on that occasion was because she stopped fighting to make him think he had killed her.

Brock would allegedly pull the slide back on the previously mentioned black pistol to show the victim it was chambered and point it directly at her head. An arrest citation states Brock would remind the victim the only safety was on the trigger and he had his finger on it. The victim said he always kept the gun nearby and he would pistol whip her on various parts of her body including her head and arms.

The victim said she was unable to go anywhere without Brock and if she ever called the police, he threatened to kill her, her family, and any responding officers.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.