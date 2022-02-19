Richmond man charged with ATV theft

Feb. 19—A Richmond man has been charged with theft of over $10,000.

Willie Murray, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with auto theft by unlawful taking or dispossession totalling over $10,000.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, an affiant with the Kentucky State Police said Murray committed a class C felony by unlawfully taking an item over $10,000 in value.

On Nov. 1, 2020, the trooper was contacted by the victim of a theft. The victim stated his 2019 Polaris RZR ATV and a 16-foot-trailer that it had been sitting on was stolen.

During a series of interviews regarding theft in Richmond, a detective with the Richmond Police Department was informed Murray and one other individual had been responsible for the theft. Murray was then interviewed, where he allegedly admitted he and several others (including the person who tipped the detective off about Murray) had stolen the ATV and taken it to a residence in Jessamine County.

Over a year after the initial theft was reported, a warrant dated for Jan. 21, 2022 was served on Murray. He was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.