Richmond man charged with battering infant daughter

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with battering his infant daughter, leaving the one-month-old girl with a fractured skull, brain bleeds and a broken arm.

Steven Allen Haggerty, 24, was arrested on April 5, two days after a member of his extended family — who had noticed the baby would "cry out in pain with every small movement" — took the infant to Reid Hospital. The child was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Haggerty at first said he had tripped over the family dog while holding the baby, whose head made contact with a bassinet he fell against. He maintained he did not realize the baby had been seriously injured.

An investigator wrote in a report that Haggerty's account was inconsistent with the baby's injuries, which included the skull fracture, brain bleeds, a fractured right arm — and at least two broken ribs that when discovered were in the process of healing.

Later he suggested he became frustrated when the baby would not stop crying, and "patted" the side of her head with enough force to cause injuries.

He also said he had "hugged" the baby hard enough that she "stopped breathing for a short time."

The Richmond man also reported he had been preparing to return the infant to her bassinet when she "fell out of his grip," with her head striking his kneecap.

Asked why he had not sought medical treatment for the infant, Haggerty said he "did not want to get into trouble."

He denied allegations by detectives that he had punched the baby girl in the side of her head.

On April 6, Haggerty was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2, with two Level 3 felonies, each carrying up to 16 years in prison — battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

He also faces two Level 5 felonies, with maximum six-year sentences — battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury

Haggerty continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Tuesday under a $35,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Police: Abuse left baby with skull fracture; Richmond father charged