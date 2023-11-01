Richmond man charged with battering woman, juvenile

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been accused of battering both his girlfriend and her child.

Jeremiah C. Brumley, 27, was charged Tuesday in Wayne Superior Court 3 with domestic battery and domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old.

Both charges are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

According to Richmond police, Brumley struck and choked both the woman and her daughter during a disturbance at Genesis Apartments, in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street, on Aug. 30.

The woman said Brumley became angry when she declined to drive him to a local motel and vowed to "beat her down." She also said he brandished a pair of scissors and threatened to kill her.

She said he then grabbed her by the throat, making it difficult for her to breathe.

The juvenile said when she saw her mother on the floor and Brumley hitting her in the face and stomach, she tried to intervene.

At that point, the girl said, Brumley grabbed her by the throat and punched her, leaving her with a black eye.

The older accuser also recalled an incident in a car where, she said, Brumley, armed with a knife, grabbed her by her hair and threatened to cut her throat.

According to court records, Brumley has been convicted of criminal trespass, driving while intoxicated, possession of a narcotic drug (twice) and unlawful possession of a syringe.

In other crime news:

Unlawful use of 911 service: A Richmond man was arrested after he allegedly made a series of bogus calls to 911 dispatchers.

Tim Ratsaboutseua, 41, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 3 with unlawful use of 911 service, a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum one-year jail term.

Richmond police said in one of several calls to dispatchers on Oct. 26, Ratsaboutseua claimed a criminal gang were holding members of his family hostage in an apartment in the 1800 block of Chester Boulevard.

Police found nothing unusual in that apartment, and later spoke to the Richmond man's mother at her home in St. Louis. She reported family members in that city were fine.

A warrant was issued for Ratsaboutseua's arrest on Tuesday when he failed to show up for an initial hearing.

