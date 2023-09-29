Richmond man charged with burglarizing deceased woman's home

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with breaking into a deceased local woman's home and then struggling with a police officer

Jason Scott Weller, 44, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

In an affidavit, a Richmond police officer wrote he was sent to a report of a "suspicious person" at a local home on Sept. 23.

A witness said he had seen two men carrying items out of the house, owned by a Richmond woman until her recent death.

The officer said he observed one of the intruders — later identified as Weller — emerge from the house with items in his hand.

Asked what he was doing in the house, the officer reported, Weller "looked away from me, stared at the ground and did not answer."

Advised he was being taken into custody, Weller allegedly fled, leading the officer on a foot chase that concluded with the two men struggling.

Another officer then reached the pair and helped take Weller into custody. A hypodermic needle was removed from one of the Richmond man's pockets.

The previous homeowner's son, who now owns the property, was called to the scene and reported he did not know Weller and had not given him permission to enter the house.

Weller continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Friday under a $20,000 bond. An initial hearing in the case is set for Oct. 11.

In August, Weller was charged in Wayne Superior Court 3 with driving as a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. A Dec. 1 bench trial — in which a judge, not a jury, will render a verdict — is scheduled.

He is also set to stand trial Nov. 6 in Circuit Court 2 on two charges filed in January — possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.

According to court records, Weller has been convicted of crimes including auto theft, dealing in cocaine, driving while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

