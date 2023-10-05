Richmond man charged with burglarizing neighbor's home, stealing prescription meds

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a Richmond man was arrested this week after burglarizing a neighbor's home.

Wesley Albert Johnson, 67, was charged on Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 1 with burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

A family member contacted Richmond police on Tuesday after finding "multiple prescription medications in Mr. Johnson's home bearing the neighbor's name."

That witness said the neighbor had confirmed "Mr. Johnson had been sneaking around her house for the past 24 hours."

The neighbor also told police that three cans of a soft drink she had placed in her refrigerator were removed, with one of the cans left "In the middle of the living room floor."

Interviewed by officers, Johnson at first denied having ever been in the neighbor's home.

Urged to be honest, Johnson reportedly said, "I did go into their house and take the pills. I also drank a Coke and took some cigarettes. I think they were Marlboros."

Johnson continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Thursday under a $15,000 bond.

In June, the Richmond man was convicted of intimidation, also in Wayne Superior Court 1. He was sentenced to nine days already spent in jail.

In other crime news:

Burglary, theft: A Richmond man has been accused of breaking into a South Fifth Street home in June and stealing cellphones, a chain saw, weed eater, leaf blower and a shotgun.

Kaleb R. Mathena, 27, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary and theft.

Richmond police said they determined Mathena had sold three of the four stolen phones, Investigators reported they found surveillance video that showed the Richmond man at the crime scene and at a local business selling the phones.

At the time of his latest arrest, the Richmond man already faced a possession-of-a-narcotic-drug charge in Fayette Superior Court. His record includes convictions for auto theft, possession of a narcotic drug, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

