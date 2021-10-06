Richmond man charged with child abuse

Oct. 6—Editor's Note: This article contains graphic depictions of child abuse; reader discretion is advised.

A Richmond man has been charged with criminal abuse of a minor after a family member reported his behavior to law enforcement.

Ryan Rigsby, 35, Richmond, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Oct. 1 and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 years-old or under.

According to a citation, a family member called to report Rigsby's abuse of a five-year-old and nine-year-old.

Through investigation with DCBS, the family member provided details and pictures of the abuse.

The abuse included Rigsby forcefully grabbing one of the victims by the hand, making them hit themselves with their own hand on their face, and grabbing them by the neck, which left bruises on their neck area and redness on the facial area.

Another incident occurred in June.

Rigsby grabbed the victim by the neck, picked them up, carried them from the living room to their bedroom, threw them on the bed, and smacked them on the face, which left a handprint on their face and bruising on their neck. The family member also provided recordings of Rigsby being verbally abusive towards the victims on multiple occasions.

The citation states, Rigsby was interviewed and admitted to the incidents. He also admitted to having severe anger issues, which caused him to discipline the victims in an "excessive and inappropriate manner."

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.