Richmond man charged with conspiring with women to kill wife

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is accused of conspiring with two women he paid for sex to repeatedly drug his wife's drinks intending to eventually kill her.

Alfred Ruf, 69, of the 2500 block of East Wallace Road has been formally charged with Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder. He was arrested Jan. 3 and has been released from jail on his own recognizance.

Judge April Drake found probable cause exists for the charge and scheduled an initial hearing for 11 a.m. Jan. 12. Bail will be $75,000 at that time.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a standard 17½-year sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

The two women, one of whom is the victim's daughter, have not yet been charged, but Sheriff Randy Retter said they are being sought as the investigation continues.

Lisa Bishop, 51, contacted law enforcement Jan. 3 after Ruf confessed to her that he and the two women had been putting a substance into her Coca-Cola, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office began its investigation.

Bishop said she had been hospitalized several times after having severe headaches, drowsiness and diarrhea and feeling light-headed, the affidavit said. After Ruf confessed to her, she cut into one of her Coca-Cola cans and found a powdery residue in the bottom. She also provided investigators with a pill bottle that contained an off-white powdery substance.

Investigators sent Bishop to Reid Health, where she tested positive for the presence of MDMA, cocaine and benzodiazepines five days after the last time the substance had been put into her drink. She told investigators she does not use drugs, according to the affidavit.

Ruf spoke with investigators and revealed the plot with the two women, the affidavit said. The daughter had provided Ruf with the substance he had put into Bishop's drinks about a dozen times in three months.

The women would call Ruf and have him sprinkle the substance into Bishop's drink, according to the affidavit. Then, they would come to the house and give Bishop more of the substance to make her sleep.

Ruf told investigators she would sleep for 13 hours and he realized it would eventually kill her, the affidavit said. He claimed the daughter mentioned killing Bishop and said "get mom out of the way" after finding out Ruf and Bishop planned to sell their home.

After the altered drinks would put Bishop to sleep, the two women would dress in negligees and perform sex acts with each other, Ruf told investigators. Ruf would then have sex — for which he paid — with one of the women while the other stole Bishop's possessions, according to the affidavit. He had been told the second woman would want to marry him after Bishop's death.

Ruf finally told Bishop, he said, because he felt bad, the affidavit said.

Retter said the Indiana State Police, Reid Health EMS and Richmond Police Department also assisted in the initial investigation.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Husband charged with conspiring with women to kill wife