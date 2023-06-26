RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond resident has been accused of stealing another man's identity.

Rogelio Luis Julian, 30, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 1 with counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to an affidavit, the victim in the case contacted Richmond police on June 2 and reported "someone from Richmond, Indiana" had been using his identity for nearly two years, and had been hired under the false name at Contract Industrial Tooling, 2351 Production Court.

The victim said the theft of his identity had complicated his efforts to receive Social Security benefits.

Police on June 21 contacted the Richmond firm and confirmed they had an employee using the other man's name.

The firm had copies of that employee's California driver's license and Social Security card, both with the other man's name.

The employee, soon determined to be Julian, was questioned by police and said acquaintances — whose names he did not know — had assisted him in getting the bogus driver's license under the other man's name.

An initial hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.

Last Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Julian's arrest that set his bond at $6,000.

Court records reflect Julian in 2009 was convicted of driving without ever receiving a license in Wayne Superior Court 23.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man charged with counterfeiting in identity theft case