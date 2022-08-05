Richmond man charged with dealing cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man found with 365 grams of drugs is now formally charged with dealing cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Marcus Jay Glover, 42, of the 600 block of South Eighth Street was charged Thursday by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 3 felony dealing fentanyl and Level 5 felony dealing marijuana. Probable cause was found Thursday for the charges, and Glover's bond was raised to $35,000 from $7,500.

Glover was arrested Aug. 1 as part of a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation into drug trafficking, according to a Drug Task Force news release. He was released from the Wayne County Jail after posting $750 to satisfy the initial $7,500 bond.

The Drug Task Force requested second-shift Richmond Police Department patrol officers execute a traffic stop on a vehicle Glover was driving. Glover was arrested during the stop in the 600 block of South Eighth Street.

Officers located 7.62 grams of cocaine worth $1,500, 2.32 grams of fentanyl worth $350 and 355.44 grams of marijuana worth $7,000. They also found $3,654 cash.

The case is assigned to Superior Court 1, where Glover already has an open case. That case charges him with Level 6 felony possession of cocaine and is scheduled for a Nov. 7 trial.

Glover has three prior felony convictions related to cocaine, one for dealing and two for possession. He also has previous misdemeanor convictions for operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving without ever receiving a license.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. The Indiana legislature established a nine-year advisory sentence and a range of three to 16 years for a Level 3 felony conviction.

Lewis charged

Another accused Richmond cocaine dealer, Raymond Lee Lewis Jr., 34, of the first block of South 22nd Street returned to jail Thursday after his initial court hearing.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday when Drug Task Force officers found him in possession of 145.66 grams of cocaine and $1,477 cash, according to a news release. He had posted a $30,000 surety bond to earn his release from jail.

Story continues

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Lewis with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine and has accused him of being a habitual offender. Lewis has previous felony convictions for dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Lewis appeared Thursday before Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn for his initial hearing. Horn raised Lewis' bond to $75,000, so Lewis was jailed until he can post an additional $45,000 surety bond.

Horn scheduled Lewis' trial for Nov. 14.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man charged with dealing cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana