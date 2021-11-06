Richmond man charged with drug trafficking following AHIDTA investigation

Nov. 6—Jarius J. Brents, Richmond, was arrested at EKU's Alumni Coliseum on Nov. 2 for two, first degree trafficking charges of methamphetamine and heroin.

On Aug. 4, AHIDTA (Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) conducted a controlled drug buy using audio/video recording at the Rally's located on 509 Eastern Bypass.

According to a citation, while they were sitting in a black 2009 Dodge Charger, Brents sold 45.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and .3 grams of suspected heroin to a cooperating witness.

The citation states, apart from the drug buy, the recordings also captured Brents brandishing a handgun and threatening the cooperating witness.

Nearly three months after the incident on the Eastern Bypass, Brents was spotted in the 2009 Dodge Charger at Alumni Coliseum. He consented to a search of the vehicle, where officers found a loaded handgun that appears to be the same firearm seen in the video recorded in August. Brents was carrying a significant amount of U.S. currency at the time of the search.

Brents was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center just after 8:30 p.m.

