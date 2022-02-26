Richmond man charged with drug trafficking

Feb. 26—A Richmond man was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Gary Chapman, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with possession of a first degree controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).

Two officers with the Richmond Police Department allegedly observed Chapman traveling from an area known for drug activity. A traffic stop was conducted and the officers allegedly saw Chapman attempt to hide narcotics in a pack of cigarettes. According to arrest citations, there were multiple occupants riding in the vehicle — all of whom were obtained.

Chapman was the front passenger of the vehicle and allegedly consented to a search of his person. Text in the citation said that he told officers of a bag of his in the front passenger compartment — a duffle bag embroidered with "Chapman."

According to the arrest citations, Chapman consented to a search of his person. The officers searched the vehicle and Chapman's bag.

The bag allegedly contained the following items:

* A brown powder suspected to be heroin.

* A small Ziploc bag containing marijuana.

* A glass vial containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A folded yellow sticky note with a "c" written on it, containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A pink sticky note with "c" written on it, containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* Another pink sticky note containing a pill identified as Gabapentin.

* A Ziploc bag containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A dark gray digital scale with crystalline residue on it.

* An unmarked medicine bottle containing 11 unidentified pink and purple pills.

* Various unused sticky notes and Ziploc bags.

* And a zip up pouch containing a glass methamphetamine pipe, three cut straws with residue, and a small spoon.

Body cam footage as active during the arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.