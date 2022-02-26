Richmond man charged with drug trafficking

Blake Vickers, Richmond Register, Ky.
Feb. 26—A Richmond man was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Gary Chapman, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with possession of a first degree controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).

Two officers with the Richmond Police Department allegedly observed Chapman traveling from an area known for drug activity. A traffic stop was conducted and the officers allegedly saw Chapman attempt to hide narcotics in a pack of cigarettes. According to arrest citations, there were multiple occupants riding in the vehicle — all of whom were obtained.

Chapman was the front passenger of the vehicle and allegedly consented to a search of his person. Text in the citation said that he told officers of a bag of his in the front passenger compartment — a duffle bag embroidered with "Chapman."

According to the arrest citations, Chapman consented to a search of his person. The officers searched the vehicle and Chapman's bag.

The bag allegedly contained the following items:

* A brown powder suspected to be heroin.

* A small Ziploc bag containing marijuana.

* A glass vial containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A folded yellow sticky note with a "c" written on it, containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A pink sticky note with "c" written on it, containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* Another pink sticky note containing a pill identified as Gabapentin.

* A Ziploc bag containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

* A dark gray digital scale with crystalline residue on it.

* An unmarked medicine bottle containing 11 unidentified pink and purple pills.

* Various unused sticky notes and Ziploc bags.

* And a zip up pouch containing a glass methamphetamine pipe, three cut straws with residue, and a small spoon.

Body cam footage as active during the arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.

