Richmond man charged with drug trafficking, other charges

Feb. 22—A Richmond man faces several charges including drug trafficking.

Donald Rose, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce and insurance card, failure to wear a seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking in marijuana.

On Feb. 16, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Department observed Rose driving without a seatbelt on the area of West Irvine Street. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Rose was allegedly unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle at the time of the stop. According to the arrest citation, Rose was operating on a suspended license and had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The deputy then detained Rose and his passenger, who also had active arrest warrants. Text in the citation said that Rose voluntarily directed the deputy to methamphetamine and marijuana in a black backpack inside the vehicle. Rose also stated there may be needles in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, the marijuana and methamphetamine were found as well as several needles and a glass pipe. Rose was read his Miranda Rights and said he had kept the substances for his own personal use and that he did not traffic any of them.

Rose has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana in the past. He and his passenger lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.