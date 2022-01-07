Richmond man charged for drugs, handgun possession and battery against officer

Narcotics, a loaded handgun and cash were confiscated Tuesday when Cedric L. Thompson II was arrested.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man under Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation was seen driving by an officer who knew he did not have a license.

That Tuesday observation led to the discovery of 85 grams of drugs and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

Cedric Lamark Thompson, II, 26, of the 800 block of South Ninth Street now is formally charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged him Thursday with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 6 felony battery against an officer, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Probable cause has been found for the charges and bond was raised to $50,000 from $30,000. Thompson was released Thursday from jail.

Case records do not yet show an initial hearing date; however, Thompson already has a Jan. 11 initial hearing scheduled in Superior Court 1 for a case that charges him with possession of cocaine and dealing marijuana, both as Level 6 felonies.

Drugs, handgun found during traffic stop

Thompson's arrest Tuesday followed a Drug Task Force officer seeing him driving an SUV in the 2000 block of East Main Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Surveillance continued on Thompson while he made stops, then a Richmond Police Department officer in a marked unit made a traffic stop.

During a pat down, a bag of narcotics was located, the affidavit said; Thompson allegedly shoved the officer and ran. After being caught, Thompson punched at the officer and struggled until a taser was utilized and he could be handcuffed. Before being jailed, Thompson was taken to Reid Health for the removal of taser prongs.

A search of the SUV located narcotics, the loaded .38-caliber handgun, $751 cash and sleep medication often used to mix with drugs, according to the affidavit. The drugs seized included 18.96 grams of cocaine, 21.27 grams of marijuana and 45.48 grams of an unidentified powder sent for further evaluation.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year standard sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Thompson was previously convicted of two Level 3 felony armed robbery counts and a Level 5 felony dealing a narcotic drug count. He also has previous misdemeanor convictions for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing and conversion.

The other active case against Thompson stemmed from a Dec. 10 suspicious vehicle call in the 300 block of South 13th Street. Loren Hatfield was found with the vehicle, and she told officers she was waiting for Thompson, who had entered a nearby residence, according to an affidavit.

Thompson was apprehended after going onto a roof while trying to flee, the affidavit said. Officers located 197 grams of marijuana, THC edibles, a scale, pills and a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle, leading to Thompson's charges.

Hatfield had methamphetamine and MDMA in her wallet, according to the affidavit. She is charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

During an initial hearing Friday morning in Circuit Court, Hatfield's trial was scheduled for March 29.

