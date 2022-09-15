Richmond man charged with DUI after hitting a pedestrian on US 421

Sep. 15—Carey Holbrook

On Sept. 12, Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were dispatched to a collision on US 421 in Berea, after receiving multiple 911 calls which claimed a vehicle had flipped and a female on the scene was missing a limb, according to police documents.

Derrick Hurt of Richmond, is now facing multiple charges which includes first degree assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance.

According to an arrest citation, the accident occurred mid-afternoon in Berea.

Madison County EMS and firefighters were already on the scene and EMS told the responding troopers the female victim had sustained life-threatening injuries and was going to be transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The arrest citation stated the female was in critical condition and was a pedestrian that was struck by a 2002 Black Yukon.

According to police documents, at the time of the accident, Hurt had a female passenger in the vehicle with him.

The KSP responding officer approached Hurt and the female, who were laying on the ground, away from the SUV that was involved in the accident.

Hurt and his passenger stated a female driver was operating their vehicle and took off running after the collision. She was described by Hurt and the passenger as wearing a purple shirt.

However, this statement was contradicted by reports from witnesses, according to police documents.

The arresting officer spoke with one witness who stated she saw traffic slowed and the SUV strike the back of a truck and that there were only two occupants in the black SUV.

The trooper then spoke with two other witnesses who saw the collision, which stated the traffic was at a halt and that the SUV went off the roadway to avoid the collision that is when the woman was struck by the vehicle.

They also told investigators after the accident they observed a female crawling out of the passenger side and a male crawled out behind her— and they did not witness a third individual exit the black SUV.

When the officer spoke with Hurt again, he alleged he was not driving the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. While speaking with Hurt the trooper noticed his eyes were red and glassy, speech was fast and mouth was dry.

Hurt allegedly told investigators he had smoked marijuana prior to the day of the arrest and consented to a standard field sobriety test, according to the police records.

The test results suggested Hurt was under the influence of a substance, an arrest citation noted.

Hurt was arrested without incident and transported to Baptist Health in Richmond where he was verbally read implied consent, refused to contact legal representation, and submitted to blood testing.

Hurt was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree assault, operating on a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Investigators also discovered Hurt had an active warrant for his arrest in Laurel county for a prior incident that occurred in May.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.