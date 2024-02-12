Richmond man charged in fire-poker attack on ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond man is accused of attacking another while armed with a fire poker.

Michael Coblentz, 44, was charged in recent days in Wayne Superior Court 1 with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit, Richmond police on Feb. 4 were sent to a home along South Seventh Street after dispatchers received a report of a fight.

Officers reported finding a man suffering from a head wound that was "causing (him) to bleed heavily, and there was a large amount of blood on (his) head, face and hands."

The man said he had arrived at the home of his girlfriend — also reported in the court document to be Coblentz's former girlfriend — and was attacked by Coblentz as he got out of his vehicle.

He said Coblentz — with whom he is not acquainted — struck him about three times in the head with "a hard unknown object."

At least one witness believed Coblentz's weapon had been a crowbar, but it was apparently determined to have been a fire poker.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital, where, according to the affidavit, treatment of his injuries was complicated because he is a hemophiliac.

Coblentz was reportedly arrested on Thursday. An initial hearing in his case is set for Feb. 13.

The battery charge against the Richmond man is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The criminal recklessness charge — which alleges Coblentz used the fire poker to shatter a window in the battery victim's vehicle — is a misdemeanor.

In other court news:

Firearm charge: A Richmond man faces a felony charge over his alleged possession of a gun.

Christopher Rust, 47, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Richmond police said they found a handgun in Rust's North 15th Street apartment on Jan. 23.

He also faces a pair of misdemeanor charges, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Rust is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record, which includes a 1998 conviction for burglary.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Battery-with-a-deadly-weapon charge filed against Richmond man