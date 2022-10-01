Richmond man charged with first-degree strangulation

Oct. 1—A Richmond man was charged with assault and strangulation following a domestic dispute on Sept. 29.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday, after a female victim arrived home late and Brandon Beatty, of Richmond, began questioning the woman where she had been for five hours, according to an arrest citation.

The victim told Richmond Police Department (RPD) responding officers that Beatty advanced toward her and knocked pizza and a Redbull out of her hands.

The victim, in her statement to law enforcement, stated Beatty then took her phone and withheld it to prevent the woman from calling the police.

Police documents state Beatty then grabbed the victim and forced her into the bedroom of the residence where he pinned the woman down on the bed and began to strangle her — placing both hands around the woman's neck and obstructed her airways for approximately 30 seconds.

She allegedly told RPD officers she thought Beatty was going to kill her. She also stated he was straddling her on the bed to hold her down while Beatty was choking her out and was only able to scream for help once he released the pressure on her neck.

The responding officer noted in the report he observed both redness and discoloration just below the victim's jawline and there was also noticeable bruising along her neck as well.

When RPD approached Beatty to speak with him, he allegedly confirmed he had asked the female victim where she had been since she was disappearing for hours at a time.

Beatty told officers the woman had ripped out chunks of hair from his head by pulling. He also said he was struck in the face by the victim several times and she kicked his right knee, according to his arrest report.

Beatty denied allegations of strangulation despite visible marks on the victim's neck and below her jawline.

Responding officers observed a cut about the Beatty's left eye and pictures were taken of the injuries claimed by Beatty and the female for evidence.

Beatty was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) resulting in a minor injury.

Other arrests:

* Terry Rawlins, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with public intoxication of alcohol, resisting arrest, and menacing.

* Sunni Banahan, of Lexington, arrested Sept. 30 and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of alcohol.

* Randon Stambaugh, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

* Ryan Combs, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), no visible injury.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.