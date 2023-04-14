RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond man is accused of attacking another with a machete.

Dalton Joe Wildridge, 30, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to Richmond police, a man living in the 400 block of North 16th Street reported he had been attacked by a man he knew as "D.J." — later identified as Wildridge — on the night of April 8.

He said the assault took place after he declined to allow Wildridge into his apartment. He also said he had refused to sell his tools to Wildridge and another man who came to his home.

According to an affidavit, Wildridge used a machete to first strike the victim in the head, inflicting a wound "deep enough to see the skull and the skull had a fracture."

The victim was then struck a second time, in the right forearm, damaging tendons.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital, and was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Wildridge was apprehended nearby and a machete was recovered, according to the court document. He denied having attacked the victim. He continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Friday under a $30,000 bond.

Wayne County prosecutors filed documents necessary to charge Wildridge with being a habitual offender. They indicated his record included convictions for robbery, auto theft and possession of meth.

At the time of his most recent arrest, the Richmond man was set to stand trial Sept. 18, in Wayne Superior Court 1, on three charges filed last July — possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man charged in machete attack