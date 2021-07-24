Richmond man charged with manslaughter after dead body found

Jul. 24—Terrell Whitlow, 30, Richmond was arrested on Monday by Richmond Police Department and charged with second-degree manslaughter, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives/first offense), aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 grams (fentanyl) (enhancement)), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) (enhancement/first offense), first offense trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces to less than five pounds) (enhancement), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates) (enhancements/first offense), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to a citation, on Monday, officers responded to East Irvine Street in reference to a deceased woman. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim deceased in an upstairs bedroom.

Coroner Jimmy Cornelison identified the woman as Ronda Tyree, 40, from Richmond.

The official cause of death is unknown at this time; however, Cornelison said the death was "unattended."

The citation states, a used hypodermic needle was found near the body. Officers then called the Criminal Investigations Division, and another officer responded to the scene.

That officer conducted an investigation which showed the victim had contacted Whitlow to purchase drugs. Police found Whitlow "on scene" and brought him to the Richmond Police Department for further interrogation.

According to the citation, the officer spoke with Whitlow, and he waived his Miranda Warning. The officer asked Whitlow why he thought the officer wanted to speak with him, and he allegedly replied "Because of the messages you found on her phone."

Whitlow admitted to the officer meeting with the victim on Sunday and selling approximately $10 worth of marijuana to her. He told the officer he only sold marijuana and denied selling any heroin or fentanyl.

Story continues

The citation states, the officer believed there was evidence which indicated Whitlow and the victim prearranged a transaction for heroin or fentanyl for money but not for any other drugs.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Whitlow's residence. According to the citation, officers found approximately 413 gross gram weight of methamphetamine, 78 gross gram weight in suspected fentanyl, 76 oxycodone's or 30 milligrams, 790 gross gram weight of marijuana, digital scales, two handguns, and two rifles.

Whitlow was charged and lodged in Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.