Dec. 7—A Richmond man is facing charges after police determined he was involved in the overdose death of a woman.

Vincent Pickens, of Richmond, was charged with manslaughter, as well as multiple drug-related charges, after police were dispatched to an apparent overdose death at a residence at Bradbury Pointe Drive on Nov. 14.

Official police documents state the arresting officer was able to determine the last person the victim spoke with was Pickens and that their discussions centered on purchasing narcotics.

Officers went to Pickens's home on Dec. 1, and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, officers allegedly found numerous drugs and paraphernalia in the home, including heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, baggies, and syringes.

There was also reportedly a safe in the home that Pickens claimed was his that contained a loaded 9mm handgun and a prescription bottle for oxycodone.

The bottle allegedly had only eight pill left in it when the prescription— which was allegedly filled on Nov. 27— was for 90 pills that could be taken three times a day. When asked by law enforcement about the inconsistent amount of pills in the bottle, Pickens allegedly admitted to selling them.

According to an arrest citation, Pickens admitted to meeting the victim on Nov. 13, the day before she died. However, he allegedly only admitted to selling her pain pills.

The arrest citation states there were other substances in the victim's toxicology report, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, that could have been taken around the same time.

Police documents about the arrest indicate investigators believed Pickens may have sold the victim more than he allegedly admitted to.

An arrest citation states there was an 11 year old child staying in the home with Pickens at the time these items were found and they were also present when drug deals took place.

Pickens was transported to Madison County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (> or =2 gms methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second-degree manslaughter, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree trafficking in controlled substances (> or = 10 D. U. opiates)

Other arrests

* Marilyn Grant, of Berea, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement, menacing, and resisting arrest.

* Scotty Vanwinkle, of Berea, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation.

* Woodard Smith, of Manchester, was arrested on in Berea Dec. 2 and charged with attempted second-degree criminal mischief, attempted theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle $500 <$1000, and failure to appear in connection to past charges.

* Raymond Harris, of Berea, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.

* Jonathan Sanchez, of Lexington, was arrested on Dec. 4 and was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft by unlawful taking or dip auto $1,000,000 < $10,000,000, third-degree burglary, and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol.)

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.